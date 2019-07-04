$0.01 EPS Expected for StarTek, Inc. (SRT); Cintas (CTAS) Shorts Decreased By 0.18%

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) had a decrease of 0.18% in short interest. CTAS’s SI was 2.56M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.18% from 2.57M shares previously. With 473,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)’s short sellers to cover CTAS’s short positions. The SI to Cintas Corporation’s float is 3.04%. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $239.53. About 283,138 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27

Analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 107.14% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. SRT’s profit would be $383,558 giving it 203.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, StarTek, Inc.’s analysts see -111.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 50,258 shares traded. StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) has risen 22.17% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SRT News: 15/03/2018 – STARTEK INC – CSP IS EXPECTED TO OWN ABOUT 55% OF COMBINED CO, STARTEK SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO OWN ABOUT 45% OF COMBINED CO; 01/04/2018 – Richland Source: Startek celebrates 10 years in Mansfield; 15/03/2018 – STARTEK INC – CSP WILL ALSO HAVE RIGHT TO APPOINT A MAJORITY OF COMBINED COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 StarTek 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 23/03/2018 – CSP Alpha Holdings Parent Pte Ltd, Affiliates Report Stake In StarTek; 09/05/2018 – StarTek Short-Interest Ratio Rises 72% to 10 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ StarTek Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRT); 08/05/2018 – StarTek 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 15/03/2018 – STARTEK and Aegis Combine to Create Global Leader in Customer Engagement Solutions; 15/03/2018 – StarTek 4Q Rev $71.6M

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $25.05 billion. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other divisions. It has a 31.6 P/E ratio. The firm rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. $200,600 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) was sold by Thompson Michael Lawrence. $351,106 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) was sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E on Thursday, February 14. Shares for $604,920 were sold by TYSOE RONALD W on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 3 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cintas had 6 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Friday, March 22 with “Underweight” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) rating on Friday, March 22. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $235 target. On Tuesday, January 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.10 million activity. $2.05 million worth of stock was bought by Sharda Mukesh on Friday, May 17. On Friday, May 17 the insider Rao Bharat bought $2.05M.

StarTek, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. The company has market cap of $312.22 million. It operates in three divisions: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes.

