$0.01 EPS Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI); Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Has 0.57 Sentiment

Analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to report $0.01 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. SMSI’s profit would be $326,041 giving it 79.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 39,197 shares traded. Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) has risen 83.05% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SMSI News: 09/05/2018 – Smith Micro 1Q Rev $5.46M; 01/05/2018 – Smith Micro Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Escape Motions to Resell Portfolio of Digital Art Software; 19/04/2018 – DJ Smith Micro Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMSI); 24/04/2018 – Smith Micro Short-Interest Ratio Rises 215% to 20 Days; 14/03/2018 Smith Micro 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 14/03/2018 – Smith Micro 4Q Rev $5.73M; 14/03/2018 – Smith Micro 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – Unterberg Capital LLC Exits Position in Smith Micro; 09/05/2018 – Smith Micro 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 14/05/2018 – Hudson Bay Capital Buys New 3.9% Position in Smith Micro

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NDP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 8 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 14 decreased and sold stakes in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 1.66 million shares, up from 1.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 7 New Position: 1.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software solutions to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $103.36 million. It operates through two divisions, Wireless and Graphics. It currently has negative earnings. The Wireless segment offers NetWise, a policy-on-device platform that optimizes wireless quality of experience and enhances mobile customer engagement; CommSuite, which provides voicemail, voice message, and multi-language voice-to-text transcription message services to clients through smartphones; 4D App Studio, which offers mobile app design and development services that accelerates app time-to-market and mobilizes services and products; and QuickLink, a connection manager solution for mobile connectivity.

The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.06. About 51,575 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NDP) has declined 32.29% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.72% the S&P500.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The company has market cap of $102.01 million. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. for 368,047 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc owns 45,904 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.02% invested in the company for 157,864 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 113,355 shares.