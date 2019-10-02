$0.01 EPS Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED); Vuzix (VUZI) SI Decreased By 15.29%

Analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to report $0.01 EPS on October, 23.SMED’s profit would be $161,376 giving it 102.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Sharps Compliance Corp.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1. About 2,028 shares traded. Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) has risen 5.10% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SMED News: 25/04/2018 – SHARPS COMPLIANCE CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.05; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Arrow International Inc- Multi-Lumen Central Venous Catheterization Kit with Blue FlexTip(R) Catheter and Sharps Safety; 25/04/2018 – Sharps Compliance 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 02/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – S–1 Base Plus 4 of Sharps Removal Services for TVHS – 36C24918Q0151; 15/05/2018 – Sharps Pixley Offer to Convert Gold Back into Bitcoin with BitPay; 14/03/2018 – Sharps Compliance to Attend Gabelli & Company’s 4th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sharps Compliance Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMED); 14/03/2018 – Sharps Compliance to Attend Gabelli & Company’s 4th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium; 27/03/2018 – New Resources Provide Localized Info On Safe Disposal Of Used Needles And Sharps; 25/04/2018 – Sharps Compliance 3Q Rev $9.43M

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) had a decrease of 15.29% in short interest. VUZI’s SI was 5.00 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 15.29% from 5.90 million shares previously. With 696,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s short sellers to cover VUZI’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.0218 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1882. About 16,887 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 69.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 23/05/2018 – XMREALITY AB (PUBL) XMR.ST – VUZIX ENTERS PARTENRSHIP WITH XMREALITY; 06/04/2018 – VUZIX CORP – CO IS SEEKING DAMAGES IN EXCESS OF $80 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Vuzix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 12/03/2018 – VUZIX – BEGINS MASS PRODUCTION OF WINDOWS-BASED SMART GLASSES FOR TOSHIBA; FIRST PRODUCTION SHIPMENTS EXPECTED TO BE DELIVERED WITHIN ABOUT 30 DAYS; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 16/03/2018 – VUZI MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY MOX REPORT; 01/05/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected for Deployment by Vehicle Glass Repair and Replacement Group Belron; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Ricardo Antonio Pearson; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Vuzix Corporation Investors (VUZI)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold Vuzix Corporation shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 4.44 million shares or 22.82% less from 5.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 21,397 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock reported 535,117 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). 37,900 are held by State Street. Macroview Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 550 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 758 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lmr Prtn Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Pnc Gru Inc accumulated 45 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Northern Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 237,582 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Llp stated it has 73,207 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 15,600 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $81,974 activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $7,637 was bought by Harned Timothy Heydenreich. $20,174 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) was bought by Kay Edward William Jr. on Friday, June 7. $23,110 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares were bought by Russell Grant. Travers Paul J had bought 6,000 shares worth $11,941.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $72.39 million. The companyÂ’s products are worn like eyeglasses that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include binocular wearable displays that contain two micro displays mounted in a frame attached to eyeglass-style temples or stereo headphones; monocular smart glasses products for the enterprise, industrial, and commercial markets, as well as video headphones; augmented reality products, which provide the user a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, and real-world environment; and video viewing glasses as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming for on-the-go users, as well as support for stepping into virtual worlds, simulations, and virtual reality gaming.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Sharps Compliance Corp. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 2.74 million shares or 14.22% less from 3.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard reported 0% stake. Bancshares Of America Corporation De owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) for 57,439 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) or 158,900 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon reported 0% in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). Blackrock holds 108,739 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Star Inv Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) for 247,425 shares. Lapides Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.27% or 164,700 shares. Northern Tru has 0% invested in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 29,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0% invested in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) for 5,450 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P has invested 0% in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). 283,983 were reported by Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Company. 424,814 are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) or 188,699 shares.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $66.16 million. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web compliance and training program. It has a 410 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Route-Based Pickup Service, a waste management service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices.

