$0.01 EPS Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED); 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L)

Analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. SMED’s profit would be $161,425 giving it 94.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Sharps Compliance Corp.’s analysts see -114.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.79. About 3,337 shares traded. Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) has risen 5.10% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SMED News: 25/04/2018 – Sharps Compliance 3Q Rev $9.43M; 25/04/2018 – Sharps Compliance 3Q Loss/Shr 5c; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Arrow International Inc- Multi-Lumen Central Venous Catheterization Kit with Blue FlexTip(R) Catheter and Sharps Safety; 06/04/2018 – Sharps Containers Market to Reach US$ 660 Mn by 2025, Says TMR; 25/04/2018 – Sharps Compliance 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 14/03/2018 – Sharps Compliance to Attend Gabelli & Company’s 4th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sharps Compliance Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMED); 25/04/2018 – SHARPS COMPLIANCE CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.05; 10/05/2018 – Heartland Advisors Incorporated Exits Sharps Compliance; 15/05/2018 – Sharps Pixley Offer to Convert Gold Back into Bitcoin with BitPay

Among 6 analysts covering Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Loblaw Companies Ltd had 7 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of L in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Desjardins Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Raymond James. IBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and $76 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Scotia Capital maintained Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. See Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) latest ratings:

22/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $71 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $68 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $70 Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $76 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $83 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $72 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold Loblaw Companies Limited shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.05% in Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L). Florida-based Steinberg Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L). Renaissance Tech accumulated 0.01% or 240,300 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L). 2,125 are owned by Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L). Neville Rodie And Shaw has 0.03% invested in Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L). Cwm Lc reported 253 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt owns 118,574 shares. 278,771 are owned by America First Advisors Llc. M&T Comml Bank invested in 0% or 13,556 shares. Moreover, Boston Advsr Ltd has 0.06% invested in Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) for 25,200 shares. Andra Ap has 0.17% invested in Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L). State Teachers Retirement owns 0.04% invested in Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) for 367,804 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability invested in 0.09% or 412,872 shares.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, retail banking, credit card, insurance, and wireless mobile services and products in Canada. The company has market cap of $25.16 billion. It operates through three divisions: Retail, Financial Services, and Choice Properties. It has a 31.78 P/E ratio. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores, including in-store pharmacies and other health and beauty products, gas bars, and apparel and other general merchandise stores.

More notable recent Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Loblaw Companies Limited’s (TSE:L) 6.6% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Evaluating Loblaw Companies Limitedâ€™s (TSE:L) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is WSP Global Inc.’s (TSE:WSP) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Flowr Signs Medical Cannabis Supply Agreement With Shoppers Drug Mart – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $61.18 million. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web compliance and training program. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Route-Based Pickup Service, a waste management service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices.

More notable recent Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CECE vs. SMED: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Stocks on Sale the Insiders Are Buying – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sharps Compliance Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sharps Compliance Appoints Linda Brock as Vice President of Sales – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sharps Compliance Reports Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 24, 2018.