$-0.01 EPS Expected for Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR); Altria Group Has 0.89 Sentiment

Analysts expect Score Media and Gaming Inc. (CVE:SCR) to report $-0.01 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Score Media and Gaming Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.64. About 138,186 shares traded. Score Media and Gaming Inc. (CVE:SCR) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Altria Group Inc (MO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 485 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 542 reduced and sold stock positions in Altria Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 1.15 billion shares, down from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Altria Group Inc in top ten positions decreased from 22 to 10 for a decrease of 12. Sold All: 78 Reduced: 464 Increased: 382 New Position: 103.

theScore, Inc. creates mobile-first sports experiences primarily in Canada. The company has market cap of $228.36 million. It owns and operates mobile sports platforms, including theScore and theScore eSports, as well as QuickDraft, a fantasy game. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Swoopt, a daily fantasy sports mobile game; and provides a combination of real-time news, scores, stats, alerts, and daily fantasy sports contests through its mobile sports platforms, as well as chatbot services.

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. The company has market cap of $74.97 billion. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen and Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands. It has a 11.98 P/E ratio. The firm also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines, and sparkling wines under the Chateau Ste.

Fayez Sarofim & Co holds 3.55% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. for 14.49 million shares. Knoll Capital Management Lp owns 90,000 shares or 3.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbo & Co Llc has 3.11% invested in the company for 279,938 shares. The United Kingdom-based Dynamic Capital Management Ltd has invested 2.64% in the stock. Independent Franchise Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5.05 million shares.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 8.80 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

