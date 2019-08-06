$0.01 EPS Expected for RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (RTW); Cipher Capital LP Cut Its Rayonier (RYN) Stake

Analysts expect RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE:RTW) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 80.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. RTW’s profit would be $648,936 giving it 48.78 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, RTW Retailwinds, Inc.’s analysts see -125.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.0089 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9511. About 19,732 shares traded. RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE:RTW) has declined 54.58% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.58% the S&P500.

Cipher Capital Lp decreased Rayonier Inc (RYN) stake by 58.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cipher Capital Lp sold 19,774 shares as Rayonier Inc (RYN)’s stock declined 8.97%. The Cipher Capital Lp holds 14,025 shares with $442,000 value, down from 33,799 last quarter. Rayonier Inc now has $3.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.8. About 64,506 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31

More notable recent RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE:RTW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE:RTW) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 42% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RTW Retailwinds updates guidance – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE:RTW) were released by: Fortune.com and their article: “Robinhood Raises $323 Million in Funding at a $7.6 Billion Valuation: Term Sheet – Fortune” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RTW Retailwinds reports Q4 net loss; shares slide ~7% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

RTW Retailwinds, Inc. operates as a specialty women's omni-channel and digitally enabled retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $126.61 million. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its merchandise through a network of its retail and outlet locations, as well as online at nyandcompany.com and fashiontofigure.com.

Analysts await Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. RYN’s profit will be $15.56 million for 57.92 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Rayonier Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% negative EPS growth.

Cipher Capital Lp increased Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) stake by 12,201 shares to 17,402 valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Outfront Media Inc stake by 44,328 shares and now owns 79,875 shares. Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) was raised too.

More notable recent Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Rayonier Scheduled to Release Second Quarter Earnings on August 7 – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Lumber Stocks to Consider Buying in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Jabil Inc. (JBL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 23,133 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 25,911 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 78,525 shares. First Republic Mgmt reported 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). 103,800 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. 68,858 are held by Mason Street Advsr Lc. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 26,200 shares. 51,965 were reported by Raymond James Assoc. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 19,295 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited invested in 0.28% or 965,211 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc holds 0.01% or 29,000 shares. Hartford reported 5,606 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 15,350 were reported by Hsbc Public Limited. Bollard Gru Llc holds 233,760 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 25,950 shares.