$-0.01 EPS Expected for Quest Resource Holding (QRHC); Circor International Has 1.69 Sentiment

Circor International Inc (CIR) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.63, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 59 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 35 reduced and sold stakes in Circor International Inc. The funds in our database now have: 21.23 million shares, up from 21.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Circor International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 28 Increased: 40 New Position: 19.

Analysts expect Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Quest Resource Holding Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.54. About 5,522 shares traded. Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) has risen 7.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QRHC News: 02/04/2018 – QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $22.5 MLN VS $45 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Quest Resource Holding 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 02/04/2018 QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 02/04/2018 – QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING CORP QRHC.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.03 TO $0.20; 02/04/2018 – Quest Resource Holding 4Q Rev $22.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Resource Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QRHC); 02/04/2018 – QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 15/05/2018 – Quest Resource Holding 1Q Rev $24.7M; 24/04/2018 – Quest Resource Holding Corporation Brings its Used Motor Oil Recycling Program to Shell Lubricant Customers; 02/04/2018 – Quest Resource Holding 4Q Loss/Shr 10c

Analysts await CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 22.81% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CIR’s profit will be $8.76M for 24.05 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by CIRCOR International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.79% EPS growth.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 7.15% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. for 300,000 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 266,986 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lapides Asset Management Llc has 0.83% invested in the company for 67,700 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.8% in the stock. Prospector Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 142,900 shares.

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, makes, and markets engineered products and sub-systems for gas and oil, aerospace, power and process, and industrial solutions markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $842.09 million. It operates through two divisions, Energy and Advanced Flow Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter valves.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides management programs to reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company has market cap of $38.99 million. The firm offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides landfill diversion services.

