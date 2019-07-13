$-0.01 EPS Expected for ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN); Shorts at Unum Group (UNM) Raised By 6.2%

Analysts expect ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.205. About 124,511 shares traded. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had an increase of 6.2% in short interest. UNM’s SI was 4.29 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.2% from 4.04 million shares previously. With 2.19 million avg volume, 2 days are for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)’s short sellers to cover UNM’s short positions. The SI to Unum Group’s float is 2%. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 1.62 million shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 8.05% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 26/03/2018 – Colonial Life launches dental and vision coverage; 03/04/2018 – Unum joins as an anchor partner to Plug and Play Insurtech; 01/05/2018 – UNUM 1Q OPER EPS $1.24, EST. $1.25; 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS PRICES IPO AT $12/SHR; 29/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s Board Of Directors Authorizes $750 Million Share Repurchase; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.24; 10/03/2018 – #3 Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 05/03/2018 Top 3 — #1 UPDATED: Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold

Among 2 analysts covering Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Unum Group has $4000 highest and $1900 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is -10.82% below currents $33.08 stock price. Unum Group had 4 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 10.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides group and individual disability insurance services and products primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $6.96 billion. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block divisions. It has a 13.59 P/E ratio. The firm offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Unum Group shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc reported 0.02% stake. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.24% or 69,878 shares. Quantres Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). D E Shaw Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 591,064 shares. 618 are held by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 18,174 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership reported 43,048 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 23,825 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.05% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Scotia Capital Incorporated accumulated 32,492 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 5.18 million shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank stated it has 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv reported 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Bartlett & Co Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 392 shares.