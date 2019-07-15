$0.01 EPS Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA); Conns (CONN) Sentiment Is 2.23

Conns Inc (CONN) investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 89 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 40 decreased and sold their holdings in Conns Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 22.91 million shares, up from 21.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Conns Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 24 Increased: 43 New Position: 46.

Analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 90.91% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. PLYA’s profit would be $1.30 million giving it 189.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s analysts see -97.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. About 157,499 shares traded. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) has declined 20.29% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PLYA News: 05/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 21/05/2018 – GIC PTE LTD GIC.UL – GIC AND ROCKWOOD CAPITAL FORMED JV TO ACQUIRE AND DEVELOP OFFICE PORTFOLIO IN PLAYA VISTA, CALIFORNIA; 07/05/2018 – Playa Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Playa Hotels Rtngs After Acquistion, Loan Add-On; 20/03/2018 – EnerVest Announces Sale of Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk Assets for $2.66 Billion to TPG Pace Energy Holdings; 27/03/2018 – Playa Hotels & Resorts Announces Date of Its 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 08/03/2018 – OSAC: Security Alert: Mexico City (Mexico), Security Threat in Playa del Carmen Security Alert: Mexico City (Mexico), Security; 11/05/2018 – Playa Hotels & Resorts Executives Participate in 2018 CHRIS/HOLA Conferences; 08/03/2018 – OSAC: Security Alert: Mexico City (Mexico), Security Threat in Playa del Carmen

Analysts await Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 10.53% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CONN’s profit will be $16.28M for 8.96 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Conn's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.07% negative EPS growth.

Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. holds 2.37% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. for 2.90 million shares. Pacific Global Investment Management Co owns 302,360 shares or 1.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Falcon Point Capital Llc has 1.44% invested in the company for 115,360 shares. The Connecticut-based Manatuck Hill Partners Llc has invested 1.3% in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 389,635 shares.

Conn's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $583.21 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Credit. It has a 7.33 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances comprising refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $989.85 million. The firm owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Gran brand names. It has a 24.02 P/E ratio. As of March 14, 2017, it owned a portfolio consisting of 13 resorts consisting of 6,142 rooms located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica.