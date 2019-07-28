$0.01 EPS Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX); 1 Analysts Bullish Akorn, Inc. (AKRX)

Among 3 analysts covering Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Akorn had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. See Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 111.11% from last quarter's $-0.09 EPS. OESX's profit would be $299,256 giving it 72.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Orion Energy Systems, Inc.'s analysts see -133.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 121,107 shares traded. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has risen 87.50% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.07% the S&P500.

Akorn, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and markets specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter drug products, and animal health products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $437.96 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health. It currently has negative earnings. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment offers generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, including sterile ophthalmics, injectables, and inhalants; and non-sterile oral liquids, topicals, nasal sprays, and otics.

The stock increased 1.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.48. About 1.03 million shares traded. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 69.54% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 10/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Akorn, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 03/05/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SAYS DOES NOT WANT TO SPECULATE ABOUT DURATION OF LAW SUITS, BUT EXPECTS TO RESOLVE AKORN ISSUE IN 2019; 22/04/2018 – Fresenius Terminates Merger Agreement With Akorn; 23/04/2018 – AKORN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED ONGOING INVESTIGATION HAS NOT FOUND ANY FACTS THAT WOULD RESULT IN A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON AKORN’S BUSINESS; 26/03/2018 – SEC SAYS AKORN INC AND ITS FORMER CFO AND CONTROLLER AGREE TO SETTLE TO REPORTING AND ACCOUNTING CONTROL VIOLATIONS; 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS SE AKORN, SUES FRESENIUS FOR CONSUMMATION OF MERGER; 18/05/2018 – Fresenius CEO defends cancelled Akorn deal; 18/05/2018 – FRESENIUS CEO SAYS HAVE FILED FOR SUFFICIENT LEVEL OF DAMAGES FROM AKORN; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Akorn, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7,; 24/04/2018 – S&P: RATING ON AKORN STILL ON WATCH DEVELOPING

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, makes, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company has market cap of $86.49 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Orion U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $52,753 activity. Otten Anthony L. bought 3,500 shares worth $9,734. Altschaefl Michael W bought $14,360 worth of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) on Friday, June 14.

