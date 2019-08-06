$-0.01 EPS Expected for Orezone Gold (ORE); Momo – American Depositary Shares (MOMO) Shorts Up By 11.84%

Analysts expect Orezone Gold Corporation (CVE:ORE) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Orezone Gold Corporation’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.22% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $0.705. About 327,600 shares traded or 95.23% up from the average. Orezone Gold Corporation (CVE:ORE) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Momo Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:MOMO) had an increase of 11.84% in short interest. MOMO’s SI was 7.91 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.84% from 7.07 million shares previously. With 3.54M avg volume, 2 days are for Momo Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s short sellers to cover MOMO’s short positions. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 1.15M shares traded. Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) has declined 13.78% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MOMO News: 15/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE EXITED MOMO, VIPS, TWTR, AMZN, CCJ IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – MOMO REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF TANTAN TRANSACTION; 07/03/2018 MOMO INC MOMO.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS $0.53; 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Adds iQIYI, Exits Momo, Cuts JD.com: 13F; 29/05/2018 – MOMO INC MOMO.O – MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS (“MAU”) WERE 103.3 MLN IN MARCH 2018, COMPARED TO 85.2 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 11/05/2018 – Momo Announces Successful Closing of Tantan Transaction; 07/03/2018 – MOMO INC MOMO.O – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARE $0.47; 25/04/2018 – Lonestar Cell MTN and Youtap Launch Momo Pay in Liberia; 27/04/2018 – Momo Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 07/03/2018 – MOMO INC MOMO.O – MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS WERE 99.1 MLN IN DECEMBER 2017, COMPARED TO 81.1 MLN IN DECEMBER 2016

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of resource projects, primarily gold in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company has market cap of $149.68 million. It owns a 90% interest in the BomborÃ© undeveloped oxide gold deposit covering 168 square kilometers in Burkina Faso. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 6 analysts covering Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Momo has $4900 highest and $40.4000 lowest target. $44.48’s average target is 49.92% above currents $29.67 stock price. Momo had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities given on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $47 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 29 by Nomura. CLSA maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 to “Overweight”.