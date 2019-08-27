$-0.01 EPS Expected for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG); Diamondback Energy Has 1.27 Sentiment

Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 242 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 190 reduced and sold their holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 156.78 million shares, down from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Diamondback Energy Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 13 to 13 for the same number . Sold All: 44 Reduced: 146 Increased: 169 New Position: 73.

Analysts expect NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) to report $-0.01 EPS on October, 1.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, NovaGold Resources Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.48. About shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) has risen 44.16% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $2.44 billion. The firm primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska; and a 50% interest in the Galore Creek property, a copper-gold-silver project covering an area of 293,837 acres in northwestern British Columbia.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $15.25 billion. The Company’s activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. It has a 15.72 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Corvex Management Lp holds 18.78% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. for 2.65 million shares. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership owns 71,784 shares or 10.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wexford Capital Lp has 9.89% invested in the company for 1.18 million shares. The New York-based Sir Capital Management L.P. has invested 6.61% in the stock. Caymus Capital Partners L.P., a Texas-based fund reported 277,000 shares.

