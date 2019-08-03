$-0.01 EPS Expected for Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (MEEC); Northwest Natural Gas Co (NWN)’s Sentiment Is 0

Northwest Natural Gas Co (NWN) investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 0.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 0 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 5 sold and decreased holdings in Northwest Natural Gas Co. The investment managers in our database now own: 50,739 shares, down from 92,685 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Northwest Natural Gas Co in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 0.

Analysts expect Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 10.32% or $0.0426 during the last trading session, reaching $0.37. About 54,900 shares traded or 66.35% up from the average. Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Northwest Natural Holding Company for 40,000 shares. Mengis Capital Management Inc. owns 5,500 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy) has 0.13% invested in the company for 1,500 shares. The Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 18 shares.

More notable recent Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NW Natural Holdings Announces Dividend NYSE:NWN – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Renewable Natural Gas Bill Signed by Governor Kate Brown – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NW Natural Holdings Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, August 6 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Northwest Natural Gas Company stores and distributes natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Local Gas Distribution and Gas Storage. It has a 31.07 P/E ratio. The Local Gas Distribution segment engages in the purchase, sale, and delivery of natural gas and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in Oregon and southwest Washington.

The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $71.13. About 97,718 shares traded. Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) has risen 11.07% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical NWN News: 17/05/2018 – NW NATURAL WATER – ASSETS AND OPERATIONS OF LEHMAN AND SEA VIEW WILL BE COMBINED UNDER A NEWLY-FORMED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 08/05/2018 – Northwest Natural Gas 4Q Net $41.5M; 08/05/2018 – Northwest Natural Gas 4Q EPS $1.44; 08/05/2018 – NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS 1Q EPS $1.44; 08/05/2018 – NW NATURAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 08/05/2018 – NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS CO NWN.N -REAFFIRMED EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Northwest Natural Gas Backs 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.30; 05/04/2018 NW Natural Announces Dividend; 17/05/2018 – NW Natural Water to Buy Two Water Utilities in Washington State; 17/05/2018 – NW NATURAL TO ACQUIRE TWO WATER UTILITIES IN WASHINGTON STATE

Analysts await Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Northwest Natural Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -105.20% negative EPS growth.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services company. The company has market cap of $28.30 million. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It currently has negative earnings.