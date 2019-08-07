$-0.01 EPS Expected for Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (MEEC); Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) Had 1 Bulls

Analysts expect Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.65% or $0.0143 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4042. About 56,851 shares traded or 65.58% up from the average. Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nielsen Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by SunTrust. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. See Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) latest ratings:

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $27 New Target: $23 Maintain

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $24 New Target: $26 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $27 Maintain

More notable recent Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Nielsen Holdings’s (NYSE:NLSN) Share Price Down A Worrying 56%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KKR For Nielsen Report ‘Is A False Rumor’ – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nielsen lifts FY EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “World Pet Association Embarks On A New Insights Relationship With Nielsen – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Nielsen Holdings plc operates as an information and measurement company. The company has market cap of $7.74 billion. It operates through two divisions, Buy and Watch. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides media and marketing information, analytics, and maker and retailer expertise about what and where clients buy, read, watch, and listen.