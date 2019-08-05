$-0.01 EPS Expected for Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (MEEC); Diamondrock Hospitality Company (DRH) Shorts Lowered By 0.81%

Diamondrock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) had a decrease of 0.81% in short interest. DRH’s SI was 8.10M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.81% from 8.17 million shares previously. With 1.94M avg volume, 4 days are for Diamondrock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)’s short sellers to cover DRH’s short positions. The SI to Diamondrock Hospitality Company’s float is 4.09%. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.82. About 963,697 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE

DiamondRock Hospitality Company, a lodging focused real estate company, owns premium hotels and resorts in North America. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. The firm operates its hotels under the Hilton, Marriott, and Westin brand names in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta; and in destination resort locations, such as the United States Virgin Islands and Colorado. It has a 21.87 P/E ratio. As of December 16, 2011, it owned 26 hotels with approximately 12000 rooms.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Mgmt L P accumulated 1.90 million shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 64,679 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Kbc Group Nv has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc owns 570,266 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 138,391 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Rhumbline Advisers owns 655,630 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brinker Capital accumulated 0.03% or 75,534 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Bowling Portfolio Management reported 129,650 shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Board has 0.02% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH).