$0.01 EPS Expected for MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (MSL); Flanigans Enterprises (BDL) Has 1.33 Sentiment

Flanigans Enterprises Inc (BDL) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 4 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 3 cut down and sold their equity positions in Flanigans Enterprises Inc. The funds in our database reported: 272,551 shares, up from 270,695 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Flanigans Enterprises Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 0 Increased: 4 New Position: 0.

Analysts expect MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) to report $0.01 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 93.75% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. MSL’s profit would be $167,170 giving it 295.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.40 EPS previously, MidSouth Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -102.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.81. About 149,387 shares traded or 66.50% up from the average. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) has declined 16.63% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MSL News: 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 DJ MidSouth Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSL); 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. for 953 shares. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owns 1,524 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 351 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in the stock. Fmr Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 150,988 shares.

Another recent and important Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) news was published by Quotes.Wsj.com which published an article titled: “DAVE Stock Price & News – Famous Dave’s of America Inc. – Wall Street Journal” on April 17, 2018.

The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.52. About 212 shares traded. Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (BDL) has risen 5.70% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDL News: 15/05/2018 – FLANIGAN’S ENTERPRISES INC – QTRLY SHR $ 0.75; 23/04/2018 DJ Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDL); 22/05/2018 – AST Names CFO Marty Flanigan as New CEO; 15/05/2018 – FLANIGAN’S ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $29.5 MLN VS $27.4 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Flanigan’s Enterprises 2Q EPS 75c; 15/05/2018 – Flanigan’s Enterprises 2Q Rev $29.5M; 15/05/2018 – Flanigan’s Reports Earnings

FlaniganÂ’s Enterprises, Inc. operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company has market cap of $41.86 million. The firm operates package liquor stores under the Big DaddyÂ’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the FlaniganÂ’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service. It has a 12.23 P/E ratio. As of October 01, 2016, it operated 25 units consisting of restaurants, package liquor stores, and combination restaurants/package liquor stores; owned 1 adult entertainment club; and franchised 5 units comprising 2 restaurants and 3 combination restaurants/package liquor stores.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 11.24 million shares or 5.94% more from 10.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) for 18 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc owns 143,912 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Lc has invested 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). State Street holds 0% or 228,491 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Com (Trc) accumulated 0% or 1,956 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt reported 0.94% stake. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Fj Llc stated it has 1.51M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 3,172 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company holds 460,000 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). New York-based Basswood Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.21% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Vanguard Grp Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 817,143 shares. Dimensional Fund L P, a Texas-based fund reported 832,975 shares.

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking services and products to commercial and retail clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $197.43 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing money market and savings deposits accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides cash management services; and electronic banking services comprising remote deposit capturing services, Internet banking, and debit and credit cards.

More notable recent MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MSL, CJ and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ CZR, BID, CJ, MSL – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating the Following Transaction – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hancock Whitney Corporation to acquire MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EMCI, MSL, EFII INVESTOR ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ EMCI, MSL, EFII – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.