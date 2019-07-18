Analysts expect McEwen Mining Inc. (TSE:MUX) to report $-0.01 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, McEwen Mining Inc.’s analysts see -75.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 8.04% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.42. About 626,835 shares traded or 125.05% up from the average. McEwen Mining Inc. (TSE:MUX) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MUX News: 30/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Black Fox Exploration News; 18/04/2018 McEwen Mining Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MCEWEN ANNOUNCES POTENTIAL NEW SOURCE OF REVENUE AT BLACK FOX; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING-NEGOTIATIONS UNDERWAY WITH THIRD-PARTY LENDER, WHEREBY THEY WOULD PURCHASE 50% OF NOTES ISSUED, ROB MCEWEN TO PURCHASE REMAINING 50%

B& M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL SA ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:BMRPF) had an increase of 23.85% in short interest. BMRPF’s SI was 300,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 23.85% from 242,800 shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 201 days are for B& M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL SA ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:BMRPF)’s short sellers to cover BMRPF’s short positions. It closed at $4.3919 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

McEwen Mining Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold, silver, and copper ores in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. The company has market cap of $880.85 million. The Company’s principal asset consists of a 49% interest in the San JosÃƒÂ© mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. It currently has negative earnings. The company's principal assets also include 100% interest in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Gold Bar project in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina.

More notable recent McEwen Mining Inc. (TSE:MUX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “McEwen Mining Reports Q2 2019 Production Results Toronto Stock Exchange:MUX – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McEwen Mining flags potential new production source – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “McEwen Mining Announces Management Additions Toronto Stock Exchange:MUX – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about McEwen Mining Inc. (TSE:MUX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why McEwen Mining, MeiraGTx Holdings, and Electronic Arts Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Conclusion of Gold Bar Mine Accident Investigation Toronto Stock Exchange:MUX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.