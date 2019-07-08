$-0.01 EPS Expected for McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX); Aquiline Capital Partners Lowered By $1.06 Million Its Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Holding

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) stake by 0.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 19,548 shares as Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Aquiline Capital Partners Llc holds 2.22 million shares with $121.28 million value, down from 2.24 million last quarter. Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc now has $4.35B valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.52. About 110,636 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c

Analysts expect McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) to report $-0.01 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, McEwen Mining Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.665. About 1.70 million shares traded. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has declined 35.35% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MUX News: 18/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Announces Potential New Source of Revenue at the Black Fox Complex; 01/05/2018 – McEwen Mining 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 25/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Proposed Issue of Notes; 30/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Black Fox Exploration News; 24/05/2018 – MCEWEN ANNOUNCES POTENTIAL NEW SOURCE OF REVENUE AT BLACK FOX; 30/04/2018 – MCEWEN MINING COMPLETED 42,400M EXPLORATION DRILLING IN 1Q; 24/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Short-Interest Ratio Rises 52% to 29 Days; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING INC – INTENDS TO ISSUE UP TO US$50 MLN IN SENIOR SECURED NOTES TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION GOLD BAR MINE IN NEVADA; 01/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING 1Q LOSS/SHR 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 0.5C (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com reported 15,670 shares stake. Moreover, Diversified has 0.37% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 139,797 shares. Penn Mgmt holds 0.2% or 12,282 shares in its portfolio. Channing Mngmt Limited holds 0.73% or 288,916 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Com (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 12,212 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Lbmc Invest holds 20,820 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Stephens Ar owns 0.01% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 4,670 shares. Brinker reported 41,843 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 17,454 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 70,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) or 461 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc holds 4,275 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Tru Communications Of Virginia Va accumulated 4,894 shares.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $98.51 million for 11.04 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. McEwen Mining had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Roth Capital.