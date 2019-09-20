$-0.01 EPS Expected for Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG); J Goldman & Company LP Has Boosted Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Position By $17.36 Million

J Goldman & Company Lp increased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) stake by 124.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. J Goldman & Company Lp acquired 142,269 shares as Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The J Goldman & Company Lp holds 256,517 shares with $31.47 million value, up from 114,248 last quarter. Fidelity Natl Information Sv now has $82.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $133.9. About 2.24 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control

Analysts expect Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG) to report $-0.01 EPS on October, 25.After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Mason Graphite Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 8.93% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $0.255. About 138,986 shares traded or 73.85% up from the average. Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased Ishares Tr (TLT) stake by 10,000 shares to 20,000 valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) stake by 136,781 shares and now owns 7,243 shares. Criteo S A (Call) (NASDAQ:CRTO) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Info has $17500 highest and $118 lowest target. $145.77’s average target is 8.86% above currents $133.9 stock price. Fidelity National Info had 19 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $135 target in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, April 12 with “Strong Buy”. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, March 22. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 9 report. Barclays Capital maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $135 target. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight”. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, September 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of FIS in report on Thursday, September 5 to “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Twst.com published: “Fidelity National Information Services Inc.: Number of Real-time Payment Systems Continues to Grow Globally, FIS Report Shows – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS Wins Top Honors at Asia Risk Awards 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Business Satisfaction with Banks Dips But Remains High in Annual FIS Study – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 68,622 shares. Bailard invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Asset Management One Limited owns 183,998 shares. First Business Inc stated it has 13,596 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Axa owns 836,664 shares. Winch Advisory Service Ltd Liability holds 1,500 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.21% or 4.43 million shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited has 2,950 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Rampart Inv Management Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,606 shares. Longview Partners (Guernsey) invested in 10.02M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 16,200 shares. 98,731 were accumulated by Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv. Moreover, Kidder Stephen W has 0.18% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Edgepoint Invest Gru holds 5.15% or 4.21M shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 24,937 shares.