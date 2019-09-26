$-0.01 EPS Expected for Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG); Heritage Financial (HFWA) Shorts Raised By 1.78%

Analysts expect Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG) to report $-0.01 EPS on October, 25.After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Mason Graphite Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. It closed at $0.25 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) had an increase of 1.78% in short interest. HFWA’s SI was 2.46 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.78% from 2.42M shares previously. With 125,600 avg volume, 20 days are for Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA)’s short sellers to cover HFWA’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 5,493 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $999.51 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 15.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, business loans, lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial loans focuses on real estate related industries and businesses in agricultural, healthcare, legal, and other professions.

