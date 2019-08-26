$0.01 EPS Expected for MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (MMMB); Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI)’s Sentiment Is 1.83

Analysts expect MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) to report $0.01 EPS on September, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. MMMB’s profit would be $319,324 giving it 12.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 8.67% or $0.0399 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4999. About 2,500 shares traded. MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (KNDI) investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.83, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 22 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 12 sold and reduced stakes in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 2.39 million shares, up from 1.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Kandi Technologies Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 13.

Another recent and important MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “MamaMancini’s: Setting Up To Be A Legit Small-Cap Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2017.

MamaManciniÂ’s Holdings, Inc. produces and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.96 million. The firm offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf, stuffed peppers, baked ziti, and specialty items; and other meat and sauce products. It has a 27.77 P/E ratio. It sells its products to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, as well as through food distributors and a commission broker network.

Shelton Capital Management holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. for 659 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp owns 103,339 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bsw Wealth Partners has 0.05% invested in the company for 21,834 shares. The Virginia-based Quantitative Investment Management Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 53,750 shares.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and commercializes electric vehicles , EV parts, and off-road vehicles in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $266.21 million. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012.

The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 266,105 shares traded. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) has risen 32.17% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KNDI News: 16/03/2018 Kandi Technologies Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 10/05/2018 – Kandi Technologies Group 1Q EPS 7c; 16/03/2018 – KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC SAYS “2017 WAS STILL A CHALLENGING YEAR FOR KANDI”; 23/05/2018 – Kandi Pure EV Models K22 and K27 with Driving Range over 200km Receive MIIT Approvals; 10/05/2018 – Kandi Technologies Group Working Cap Surplus Was $50.1M as of March 31; 23/05/2018 – KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP – PURCHASERS OF 2 APPROVED 200-KM EV MODELS WILL BE QUALIFIED TO RECEIVE HIGHER NATIONAL & LOCAL SUBSIDIES; 30/03/2018 – Kandi Model K23 Production Launched by Kandi Electric Vehicles (Hainan) Co., Ltd; 10/05/2018 – Kandi Technologies Group 1Q Rev $33.8M; 28/03/2018 – Kandi Technologies Unveils All-Electric SUV Geely Global Hawk EX3 in Hangzhou; 16/03/2018 – KANDI TECHNOLOGIES – IN 2017, BUSINESS “HEAVILY IMPACTED FROM CONFUSION SURROUNDING REUSABLE BATTERY EXCHANGE MODEL”