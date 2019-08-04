$-0.01 EPS Expected for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG); Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) Has 0.83 Sentiment

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 5 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 6 sold and trimmed equity positions in Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals. The institutional investors in our database now own: 1.09 million shares, down from 1.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Analysts expect MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, MAG Silver Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 312,467 shares traded. MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has risen 19.06% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAG News: 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 13/03/2018 MAG Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MAG Silver Reports 2017 Annual Results

MAG Silver Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of district scale projects located in the Mexican Silver Belt. The company has market cap of $971.55 million. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The company's principal asset is the Juanicipio property comprising a single concession covering 7,679.21 hectares located in central Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $268.40 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc. It has a 31.53 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

