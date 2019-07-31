$-0.01 EPS Expected for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG); Goosehead Insurance – Class A (GSHD) Shorts Decreased By 2.64%

Analysts expect MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, MAG Silver Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.43% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 213,179 shares traded. MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has declined 15.03% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MAG News: 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 27/03/2018 – MAG Silver Reports 2017 Annual Results; 13/03/2018 MAG Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Goosehead Insurance Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:GSHD) had a decrease of 2.64% in short interest. GSHD’s SI was 1.76 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.64% from 1.81 million shares previously. With 110,400 avg volume, 16 days are for Goosehead Insurance Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s short sellers to cover GSHD’s short positions. The SI to Goosehead Insurance Inc – Class A’s float is 36.99%. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 59,139 shares traded. Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has risen 116.59% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.16% the S&P500. Some Historical GSHD News: 04/05/2018 GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC REPORTS 17.14 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC AS OF APRIL 30 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – MICHAEL C. COLBY REPORTS 14.04 PCT STAKE IN GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC AS OF MAY 1 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Goosehead Insurance Expands its Presence in the Chicago Area

More notable recent MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MAG Silver Reports First Quarter Financial Results Toronto Stock Exchange:MAG – GlobeNewswire” on May 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MAG Silver Reports 2018 Annual Results Toronto Stock Exchange:MAG – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “cbdMD, Inc. to Change NYSE American Ticker from LEVB to YCBD – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Yuma Energy, Inc. Receives Noncompliance Notice from NYSE American – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE American Notifies Yuma Energy, Inc. About Low Share Price Continued Listing Deficiency – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

MAG Silver Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of district scale projects located in the Mexican Silver Belt. The company has market cap of $986.32 million. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The company's principal asset is the Juanicipio property comprising a single concession covering 7,679.21 hectares located in central Zacatecas State, Mexico.