$0.01 EPS Expected for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE); Autozone (AZO) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Analysts expect Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) to report $0.01 EPS on September, 9.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 91.67% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. LAKE’s profit would be $80,138 giving it 260.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Lakeland Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -116.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 22,616 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 20.52% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 22/05/2018 – Summit Trail Advisors Buys 1.2% Position in Lakeland Industries; 06/04/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Lakeland Industries 4Q Loss/Shr 64c; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 17/04/2018 – Lakeland Health Partners with HelioMetrics® to Protect Patients from Drug Diversion; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAKE); 23/03/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 USGS: M 1.0 – 8km W of Lakeland Village, California; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC LAKE.O – NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC SAYS NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17

Autozone Inc (AZO) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 250 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 233 cut down and sold equity positions in Autozone Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 22.77 million shares, down from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Autozone Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 16 to 18 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 202 Increased: 154 New Position: 96.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Lakeland Industries, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 1.88% more from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Neuberger Berman Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 10,400 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 8,630 shares. Blackrock invested in 45,188 shares or 0% of the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management owns 133,779 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 0% or 607,206 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Us Savings Bank De owns 4,353 shares. Granite Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 50,854 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 37,914 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 146,751 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

More notable recent Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Shareholders Booked A 62% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Kirkland Lake Gold Acquires Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lake Giles Iron Ore Project Update – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LGI Homes Introduces First Community in Columbia, South Carolina – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $83.50 million. The firm offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and fire fighting and heat protective apparel, which protects against fire, burns, and excessive heat. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides reusable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel for electric and gas utilities; flame resistant Nomex/FR and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical and refining operations; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts.

The stock decreased 1.50% or $16.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1065.28. About 296,198 shares traded or 16.86% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings September 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone’s Solid Q3 Results, Strong Hub Strategy Keep UBS Bullish – Benzinga” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company has market cap of $25.98 billion. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. It has a 18.98 P/E ratio. The firm also provides A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

Marshfield Associates holds 7.5% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. for 119,568 shares. Nfc Investments Llc owns 20,714 shares or 6.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New South Capital Management Inc has 5.24% invested in the company for 176,920 shares. The New York-based S. Muoio & Co. Llc has invested 5.16% in the stock. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,570 shares.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $530.11 million for 12.25 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.