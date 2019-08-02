$0.01 EPS Expected for InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO); First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 8.T_IPO’s profit would be $682,571 giving it 15.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, InPlay Oil Corp.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 8.70% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $0.63. About 30,704 shares traded. InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Industrial Realty Trust had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, February 19. SunTrust maintained the shares of FR in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. See First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs 38.0000

19/02/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $36 Maintain

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in Canada. The company has market cap of $43.00 million. The firm acquires, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chinese Drug Developer I-Mab Biopharma Files for U.S. IPO – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “US IPO Week Ahead: A 6-IPO week led by cannabis and the cloud – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wanda Sports Has Yearâ€™s Second-Worst Debut After IPO Flops – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Thereâ€™s No End in Sight for the U.S. IPO Frenzy – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “DouYu Ends First Day at Its Offer Price in $775 Million IPO – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodwin Daniel L holds 9,500 shares. Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 940,347 shares. 24,289 are owned by Metropolitan Life New York. 230,200 were accumulated by Swiss Bank & Trust. Dupont Mgmt has invested 0.1% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 169,753 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Prtn owns 47,480 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Limited stated it has 6,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 83,876 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui has 0% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Franklin Resources owns 456,230 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 19,399 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Moreover, Amp Cap Ltd has 0.2% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Us Fincl Bank De stated it has 68,769 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Incorporated Lc has 750 shares.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.81 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 33.32 P/E ratio. It makes investments in industrial properties.

More notable recent First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “First Industrial Realty (FR) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c; Offers FY19 EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.