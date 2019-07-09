$0.01 EPS Expected for ImageWare Systems, Inc. (IWSY); Vertex One Asset Management Decreased By $488,400 Its Franco Nevada (FNV) Holding

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) stake by 7.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 6,600 shares as Franco Nevada Corp (FNV)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Vertex One Asset Management Inc holds 77,854 shares with $5.84 million value, down from 84,454 last quarter. Franco Nevada Corp now has $15.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $85.02. About 213,772 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23

Analysts expect ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 133.33% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. IWSY’s profit would be $1.05M giving it 22.67 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, ImageWare Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -120.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.0233 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9067. About 6,897 shares traded. ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

ImageWare Systems, Inc. provides biometrically enabled software identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $95.40 million. The Company’s flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers GoMobile Interactive, a mobile biometric identity management platform that provides biometric security for products, services, and content; IWS PIV Management Application that supplies Web graphical user interface to server functions; IWS PIV Middleware product, which connects card reader and PIV card; IWS Background Server, a software application for biometric identity management functions; IWS Desktop Security, an authentication management platform; and IWS Biometric Quality Assessment and Enhancement, a biometric image enhancement and assessment solution.

Among 2 analysts covering Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franco-Nevada had 6 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased Black Ridge Acquisition Corp stake by 36,500 shares to 57,325 valued at $585,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Legacy Acquisition Corp stake by 40,700 shares and now owns 260,700 shares. Fintech Acquisition Corp Iii was raised too.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $55.69M for 70.85 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.