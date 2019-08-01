$-0.01 EPS Expected for IAMGOLD (IMG); Edgestream Partners LP Decreased By $1.02 Million Its Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Holding

Analysts expect IAMGOLD Corporation (TSE:IMG) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 125.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 2.60M shares traded or 27.79% up from the average. IAMGOLD Corporation (TSE:IMG) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) stake by 43.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 11,500 shares as Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)’s stock rose 6.07%. The Edgestream Partners Lp holds 15,019 shares with $1.35M value, down from 26,519 last quarter. Quest Diagnostics Inc now has $13.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $102.08. About 1.02 million shares traded or 6.34% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Adj EPS $1.52; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnostics

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. It also explores for copper and silver. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern Qu??bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa.

Edgestream Partners Lp increased Whiting Pete Corp New stake by 30,075 shares to 49,600 valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 12,915 shares and now owns 21,343 shares. Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Quest Diagnostics Inc had 17 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, July 15. Credit Suisse maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 18 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. Canaccord Genuity maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $11200 target. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Canaccord Genuity.

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $231.63M for 14.84 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Registered Invest Advisor Inc invested in 2,650 shares. American Century Incorporated invested in 0.45% or 4.96 million shares. Fil has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). 43,379 were reported by Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Franklin Resources holds 917,837 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.3% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 415,163 shares. Assets Management Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Hallmark Cap has 0.22% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 22,630 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 499,656 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 178,430 shares. Qs Invsts Lc reported 11,408 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Adirondack Trust Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).