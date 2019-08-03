$0.01 EPS Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM); Compass Minerals International (CMP) Has 1.82 Sentiment

Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 138 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 76 cut down and sold stakes in Compass Minerals International Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 30.31 million shares, down from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Compass Minerals International Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 54 Increased: 95 New Position: 43.

Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 88.89% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. HBM’s profit would be $2.62 million giving it 92.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 1.16M shares traded or 22.75% up from the average. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB

Hudbay Minerals Inc., an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. The company has market cap of $963.77 million. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. It has a 31.45 P/E ratio. The firm owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, United States.

Analysts await Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Compass Minerals International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -172.73% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.37. About 261,455 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 5.89% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. for 77,000 shares. Cove Street Capital Llc owns 843,666 shares or 5.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bernzott Capital Advisors has 4.02% invested in the company for 610,449 shares. The Connecticut-based Lapides Asset Management Llc has invested 3.05% in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 1.08 million shares.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. It operates in three divisions: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. It has a 29.12 P/E ratio. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.