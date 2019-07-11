$0.01 EPS Expected for Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL); Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD) Shorts Raised By 3.2%

Analysts expect Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. T_HNL’s profit would be $1.65M giving it 44.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Horizon North Logistics Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.78. About 130,597 shares traded. Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PWOD) had an increase of 3.2% in short interest. PWOD’s SI was 22,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.2% from 21,900 shares previously. With 8,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Penns Woods Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PWOD)’s short sellers to cover PWOD’s short positions. The SI to Penns Woods Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.5%. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.9. About 5,653 shares traded or 5.17% up from the average. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) has declined 2.65% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PWOD News: 22/05/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 69c; 19/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC PWOD.O QUARTERLY OPER SHR $0.69; 20/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Extension of Stk Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC QTRLY SHR $0.68; 20/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC – REPURCHASE PLAN IS FOR AN ADDITIONAL YEAR ENDING APRIL 30, 2019; 19/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC – TOTAL ASSETS INCREASED $126.0 MLN TO $1.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 17/04/2018 S&PGR Ugrds Penns Manor Area SD, PA GO Dbt To ‘A+’; 20/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp Extends Repurchase Plan to April 30, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 1.35% less from 1.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street accumulated 82,950 shares. Citigroup accumulated 1,137 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0% in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD). Charles Schwab Mgmt accumulated 0% or 10,400 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 51 shares. 1,116 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. Vanguard Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD). Rhumbline Advisers reported 6,557 shares stake. Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 43,422 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 110,835 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD). Kennedy Capital reported 33,294 shares stake. Lsv Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD). Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0% or 8,497 shares.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and firms. The company has market cap of $205.99 million. It provides time deposits, super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, checking accounts, and IRAs. It has a 13.34 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loan products comprising secured and unsecured business, and commercial loans that include financing commercial transactions, as well as revolving credit loans with overdraft protection.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $316,048 activity. FUREY JAMES M II bought $18,000 worth of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) on Friday, February 1. Nackley John G Sr bought 300 shares worth $12,343. $36,025 worth of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) shares were bought by Hawbaker D Michael. Another trade for 2,770 shares valued at $107,157 was bought by NESTLERODE R EDWARD JR. 750 shares were bought by Grafmyre Richard A, worth $26,910. On Friday, February 1 Carter Aron M bought $6,108 worth of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) or 169 shares. CASALE MICHAEL J JR bought $36,450 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Horizon North Logistics Inc had 3 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. GMP Securities maintained the shares of HNL in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Altacorp. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, March 13.

