$-0.01 EPS Expected for Histogenics (HSGX); Shorts at Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) Lowered By 39.2%

Analysts expect Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 96.00% from last quarter's $-0.25 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Histogenics Corporation's analysts see -83.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1825. About 1.84 million shares traded. Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) has declined 92.07% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 92.07% the S&P500.

Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) had a decrease of 39.2% in short interest. PLPC's SI was 19,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 39.2% from 32,400 shares previously. With 10,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC)'s short sellers to cover PLPC's short positions. The SI to Preformed Line Products Company's float is 0.85%. The stock decreased 4.14% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.4. About 6,359 shares traded. Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) has declined 33.41% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.26 million. The firm offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It currently has negative earnings. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates and makes products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $260.00 million. It offers formed wire products and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications. It has a 11.45 P/E ratio. The firm also provides protective closures, including splice cases to protect fixed line communication networks, such as copper cable or fiber optic cable, from moisture, environmental hazards, and other contaminants; and plastic products comprising guy markers, tree guards, fiber optic cable markers, and pedestal markers to identify power conductors, communication cables, and guy wires.