$-0.01 EPS Expected for High Arctic Energy Services (HWO); Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Royal Bank of Canada had 3 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) rating on Friday, February 22. Barclays Capital has “Sell” rating and $99 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital on Thursday, February 21. Canaccord Genuity maintained Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) rating on Friday, February 22. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $108 target. See Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) latest ratings:

22/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $99 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $108 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $111 Maintain

Analysts expect High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 120.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, High Arctic Energy Services Inc’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. It closed at $3.22 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources Delivers Another Permian Gusher in Q1 – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aaron’s (AAN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Stock Up – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Theglobeandmail.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday’s TSX breakouts: A resilient stock during a market washout – The Globe and Mail” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc. operates as an oilfield services firm in Western Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company has market cap of $165.26 million. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs that are used for completions, maintenance, workovers, and abandonment services on producing gas and oil wells. It has a 27.29 P/E ratio. The firm also provides equipment rental services, including high pressure BOPs, drilling manifolds, accumulator units, flanges, adapters, spools, and overhead handling equipment.

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $150.75 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury Services, and Capital Markets. It has a 12.18 P/E ratio. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment engages in the personal and business banking operations, auto financing, and retail investment businesses.