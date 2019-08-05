$0.01 EPS Expected for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL); Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Boosted Kansas City Southern Industries (KSU) Position

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased Kansas City Southern Industries Inc. (KSU) stake by 40.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc acquired 10,284 shares as Kansas City Southern Industries Inc. (KSU)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 35,548 shares with $4.12M value, up from 25,264 last quarter. Kansas City Southern Industries Inc. now has $11.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.92% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $116.45. About 378,125 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average

Analysts expect Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 28.V_HTL’s profit would be $1.20M giving it 28.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.15. About 28,350 shares traded. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Why Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Season Showing Strong Revenue Momentum – July 20, 2018 – Zacks.com” with publication date: July 20, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc., develops, makes, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company has market cap of $137.95 million. The firm offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies. It has a 88.46 P/E ratio. It also provides clinical sperm analysis products comprising IVOS II Clinical and CEROS II Clinical, as well as Human Motility II and Dimensions II Strict Morphology software to clinics, hospitals, and laboratories; animal and research CASA systems, and motility software packages; and various sperm analyzer options.

Among 7 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Kansas City Southern had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Cowen & Co. Raymond James maintained the shares of KSU in report on Monday, July 22 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 22. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. Citigroup maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, April 18 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Corp In invested in 0.06% or 660 shares. Halsey Associate Ct holds 86,660 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Perritt holds 1,955 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0.05% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 5,938 shares. Art Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Old Financial Bank In owns 2,998 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Waddell Reed Fin holds 0.08% or 281,617 shares. Da Davidson And has invested 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Psagot House invested in 960 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 25,302 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 3,613 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 18,835 shares. Charles Schwab Management reported 0.03% stake. Matthew 25 Management reported 6.71% stake. The Australia-based Rare Infrastructure Limited has invested 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) stake by 9,304 shares to 88,734 valued at $6.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) stake by 17,526 shares and now owns 30,341 shares. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was reduced too.