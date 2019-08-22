$0.01 EPS Expected for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL); Praesidium Investment Management Company Lifted Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 1.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc acquired 16,868 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc holds 929,917 shares with $163.68M value, up from 913,049 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $124.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $195.73. About 1.02 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx Al Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE

Analysts expect Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 28.V_HTL’s profit would be $1.21 million giving it 27.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1. About 10,240 shares traded. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is -1.84% below currents $195.73 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 29. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $195 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. Wells Fargo maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Thursday, June 13. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $20000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Friday, March 29 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of ACN in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 21.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) to Acquire Analytics8, Wipro Launches 3 Intel- (Nasdaq: $INTC) Powered AI Solutions and Veritone (Nasdaq: $VERI)Announces Agreement with ART19 – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Parker Fitzgerald – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture: A Bold Claim Supported By Evidence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Analytics8 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office has 7,965 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. State Street invested in 26.15 million shares or 0.36% of the stock. Wesbanco Bank & Trust holds 0.39% or 44,021 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 5,770 shares. Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Prtn Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 0.35% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 70,422 are owned by Cambridge. Appleton Prns Inc Ma reported 32,154 shares. New York-based Art Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.17% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0.75% or 258,528 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Co, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,268 shares. E&G Advisors LP has 0.09% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,188 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 335 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Retail Bank holds 38,389 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,757 shares. Weik Capital Mngmt owns 2,465 shares.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc., develops, makes, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company has market cap of $133.51 million. The firm offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies. It has a 84.62 P/E ratio. It also provides clinical sperm analysis products comprising IVOS II Clinical and CEROS II Clinical, as well as Human Motility II and Dimensions II Strict Morphology software to clinics, hospitals, and laboratories; animal and research CASA systems, and motility software packages; and various sperm analyzer options.