$-0.01 EPS Expected for Gold Standard Ventures (GSV); 4 Analysts Covering American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)

Analysts expect Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.065. About 905,236 shares traded or 241.42% up from the average. Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) has declined 32.69% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GSV News: 10/05/2018 JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1% Position in Gold Standard Ventures

Among 5 analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. American Eagle Outfitters had 9 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by UBS. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Loop Capital Markets. Nomura maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of AEO in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. See American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital 24.0000

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Hold New Target: $20 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer offering on-trend clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company has market cap of $3.06 billion. The firm provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, including bras, undies, swim, sleep, and other products, as well as apparel and personal care products for women. It has a 11.98 P/E ratio. In addition, it offers sports apparel under the Tailgate brand; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 649,272 shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 4.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – CHANDRASEKARAN’S APPOINTMENT RETURNS AEO BOARD TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Sales; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE RAISES QTRLY DIV 10%; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 10%; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $398 MLN; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q EPS 52c; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Net $39.9M; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q EPS 22C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1375/SHR; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017

