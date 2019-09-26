$-0.01 EPS Expected for FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO); Champlain Investment Partners Has Lowered Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding By $18.25 Million

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 10.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 52,745 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Champlain Investment Partners Llc holds 445,765 shares with $154.63M value, down from 498,510 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $13.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $235.96. About 343,879 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M

Among 10 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Ulta Beauty has $375 highest and $23500 lowest target. $287.64’s average target is 21.90% above currents $235.96 stock price. Ulta Beauty had 16 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Telsey Advisory Group maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Friday, August 30. Telsey Advisory Group has “Outperform” rating and $33000 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 30. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral” on Friday, August 30. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of ULTA in report on Friday, August 30 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ULTA in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained the shares of ULTA in report on Friday, August 30 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 30 by Wells Fargo. Atlantic Securities downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 30 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Friday, August 30. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $25000 target.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77 million for 22.43 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased Workday Inc. Class A (NYSE:WDAY) stake by 17,060 shares to 770,270 valued at $158.35 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) stake by 27,640 shares and now owns 2.16M shares. Blackline Inc. was raised too.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ulta Beauty, Overstock.com, PriceSmart, Arotech – Nasdaq” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ulta Beauty: A Clear Valuation Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/30/2019: ULTA, BIG, TSLA, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ugly Quarter Makes Ulta Beauty Attractive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of Ny Mellon, New York-based fund reported 732,213 shares. Covington Management reported 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Carroll Fincl Assoc has 346 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Westwood Mngmt Corp Il has invested 0.5% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Ithaka Gru Lc stated it has 62,769 shares. Cannell Peter B & owns 1,070 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goodnow Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,304 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 4,032 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc owns 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 3,759 shares. Conning reported 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 1,076 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.07% or 14,230 shares in its portfolio. Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 578 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 86,106 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

