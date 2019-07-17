$-0.01 EPS Expected for Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG); Credit Agricole S A Increased Its Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Stake

Analysts expect Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 133.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc.’s analysts see -90.91% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.40% or $0.225 during the last trading session, reaching $3.945. About 3.32 million shares traded. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) has declined 70.69% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.12% the S&P500. Some Historical XOG News: 06/03/2018 EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC XOG.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2 TO $28; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 17/05/2018 – Extraction Oil 21.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 20/04/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC XOG.O : DIR ADVISORS ADDS TO TOP PICK; 08/05/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $230.2M; 21/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys 1.7% Position in Extraction Oil; 08/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL & GAS – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 4 TO RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 16, 2017 – SEC FILING

Credit Agricole S A increased Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) stake by 82.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A acquired 21,967 shares as Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)’s stock rose 5.13%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 48,652 shares with $3.71 million value, up from 26,685 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange Inc now has $51.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $91.24. About 603,541 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 30/04/2018 – ICE BENCHMARK NOW EU AUTHORISED BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATOR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS; 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Current NYSE Group Pres Thomas Farley Leaving to be CEO of a Special Purpose Acquisition Co; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 21/05/2018 – NYSE appoints Stacey Cunningham as first female president

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent gas and oil company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. The company has market cap of $642.44 million. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. It has a 13.33 P/E ratio. The firm was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Among 2 analysts covering Extraction Oil \u0026 Gas (NASDAQ:XOG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Extraction Oil \u0026 Gas had 7 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, March 12.

Credit Agricole S A decreased Asgn Inc stake by 7,000 shares to 21,000 valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) stake by 5,006 shares and now owns 1,000 shares. Alteryx Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 835,346 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 3,208 shares. Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp reported 22.16 million shares stake. Fosun holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 3,865 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na owns 8,166 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Ledyard National Bank & Trust holds 74,317 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Cooke & Bieler Lp reported 1.26 million shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Assocs has 0.1% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Natl Bank Of The West holds 0.1% or 10,727 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). North Carolina-based First Personal Financial Serv has invested 0.26% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 5,729 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 106 shares. Amica Retiree Trust stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Contravisory Management Incorporated holds 694 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, January 22. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, July 5 with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Perform” rating.

