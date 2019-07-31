$0.01 EPS Expected for EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP); Adesto Technologies (IOTS) Sellers Decreased By 3.45% Their Shorts

Analysts expect EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to report $0.01 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 133.33% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. EDAP’s profit would be $289,978 giving it 79.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, EDAP TMS S.A.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.19. About 69,714 shares traded. EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) has risen 88.80% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 84.37% the S&P500. Some Historical EDAP News: 14/05/2018 – EDAP TMS 1Q Rev $11.3M; 11/05/2018 – Edap TMS SA Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 18; 14/05/2018 – EDAP TMS 1Q EPS 0c; 21/03/2018 – EDAP SAYS CIGNA TO COVER HIFU FOR PROSTATE PROCEDURE; 01/04/2018 – Edap TMS SA Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 14/03/2018 EDAP TMS SA : EDAP TMS to Announce Year End 2017 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 27, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Edap TMS SA at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 21/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Announces CIGNA as First Major U.S. Private Health Insurer to Cover HIFU for Prostate Procedure; 03/04/2018 – EDAP TMS: Results Confirm HIFU’s Safety, Efficacy and Benefits for Patients’ Quality of Life; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Reports 2017 Annual Results

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) had a decrease of 3.45% in short interest. IOTS’s SI was 2.78M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.45% from 2.88M shares previously. With 130,600 avg volume, 21 days are for Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS)’s short sellers to cover IOTS’s short positions. The SI to Adesto Technologies Corporation’s float is 13.66%. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 465,662 shares traded or 124.39% up from the average. Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) has declined 12.43% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IOTS News: 31/05/2018 – Adesto’s DataFlash Memory Adopted by Elexa Consumer Products, Inc. for its Dome Home Automation Products; 22/05/2018 – Adesto Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Adesto Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 09/05/2018 – Adesto Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $18.1M-$19M; 29/05/2018 – Adesto Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO REPORTS PURCHASE OF S3 SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $35M; 31/05/2018 – Adesto’s DataFlash Memory Adopted by Elexa Consumer Products, Inc. for its Dome Home Automation Products; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES – S3 SEMICONDUCTORS TO BECOME A BUSINESS UNIT OF CO, CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER CURRENT OPERATING MODEL AT EXISTING GLOBAL SITES; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 08/03/2018 Empatica’s Embrace smart watch uses Adesto’s DataFlash memory for highly efficient data-logging and resource offloading

More notable recent Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Adesto Appoints Two New Board Members Nasdaq:IOTS – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 A-Rated Stocks Under $10 – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adesto to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 8 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Adesto to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 6 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Mexican Grill, Gap, Intevac, Adesto Technologies and Digital Turbine highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The company has market cap of $253.21 million. The firm offers standard serial flash products, including DataFlash for data-logging applications, such as industrial automation, home automation sensing, and health and fitness tracking; Fusion Flash for use in various high-volume consumer applications comprising wearables, mobile, and other applications; and EcoXip that enables enhanced processor performance and reduced system power consumption. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides conductive bridging random access memory based products, which include Mavriq for Internet of Things and other applications, which include camera sensors, Bluetooth low energy devices, wearables, gaming components, printer cartridges, medical equipment, and other devices; and Moneta for retail beacons, wearable medical and fitness devices, industrial and environmental sensors, agricultural monitors, and other low energy/long battery life, or energy harvesting system applications.

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $92.50 million. The firm operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound , and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). It currently has negative earnings. The HIFU division develops, makes, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

More notable recent EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EDAP TMS Pre-Announces Strong 98% Growth in HIFU sales in the Second Quarter 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pluristem Therapeutics and EDAP TMS among healthcare gainers; Align Technology among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Down 170 Points; Gemphire Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing EDAP TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP), The Stock That Zoomed 117% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EDAP Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 15, 2019.