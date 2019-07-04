$0.01 EPS Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ); Last Week General Dynamics (GD) Analysts

Among 11 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. General Dynamics had 17 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 15 by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, January 8, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $20400 target in Monday, May 20 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, January 14 by Citigroup. Argus Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 31 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. See General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report $0.01 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 104.17% from last quarter’s $-0.24 EPS. DRQ’s profit would be $362,243 giving it 1141.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Dril-Quip, Inc.’s analysts see -108.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.66. About 158,218 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 3.63% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $398,448 activity. The insider Brady Christopher J sold 2,327 shares worth $398,448.

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $182.65. About 518,444 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 On Final Approach For Type Certification; 21/03/2018 – General Dynamics at AUSA Global Force 2018: Modernizing and Equipping the Army for Today and Tomorrow; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N -CO HAS SECURED ALL NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS AND HAS FUNDING IN PLACE TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY APRIL; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To General Dynamics’ New Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 14/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 And G600 Highlight Their High-Speed Performance With Tandem City-Pair Records; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Selects TAG Farnborough Airport For Site Of New London-Area Service Center; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q EPS $2.65; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ focus on IT pays off; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Merger Agreement With General Dynamics Includes $204M Termination Fee — Filing

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $52.76 billion. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. It has a 16.47 P/E ratio. The Aerospace group designs, develops, makes, and outfits business-jet aircraft; provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, repair, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services; and performs aircraft completion services for other original equipment manufacturers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold General Dynamics Corporation shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru accumulated 3,705 shares. Penobscot Inv has 0.11% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 3,030 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Parkside Natl Bank Trust holds 0.07% or 1,183 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cibc Asset accumulated 25,489 shares. Schulhoff And has invested 0.21% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 1,625 are owned by Fagan Assoc. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.05% or 82,424 shares in its portfolio. American Rech And Mgmt reported 1,089 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Veritable Lp reported 9,543 shares. Acropolis Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 4,562 shares stake. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% or 1,179 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.11% or 4,108 shares. National Asset, a New York-based fund reported 3,029 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Dril-Quip, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Limited invested in 701,385 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc accumulated 6,235 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). 27,065 were accumulated by Amer Intll Group Incorporated. Pnc Fincl Gru has invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% or 17,907 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al reported 0.22% stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited owns 12,679 shares. Engy Opportunities Capital Mgmt has 29,304 shares for 3.12% of their portfolio. 318 were reported by Assetmark. 62,500 are owned by Products Prtnrs Lc. Atlanta Mngmt L L C reported 453,296 shares. Georgia-based Gw Henssler & Assocs Limited has invested 0.08% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Voya Inv Mgmt Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 562,409 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dril-Quip had 5 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital initiated Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating.