$-0.01 EPS Expected for Denison Mines Corp. (DML); Metropolitan Edison Co (MET)’s Sentiment Is 1

Analysts expect Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Denison Mines Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.68. About 40,873 shares traded. Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Metropolitan Edison Co (MET) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 334 funds increased or started new positions, while 334 sold and trimmed stock positions in Metropolitan Edison Co. The funds in our database now possess: 703.56 million shares, down from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Metropolitan Edison Co in top ten positions decreased from 8 to 5 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 287 Increased: 244 New Position: 90.

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $47.59 billion. It operates in six divisions: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. It has a 9.79 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts.

Nuance Investments Llc holds 4.31% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. for 1.95 million shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc Ny owns 436,326 shares or 3.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cutler Capital Management Llc has 3.16% invested in the company for 179,553 shares. The Netherlands-based Spf Beheer Bv has invested 3% in the stock. Jolley Asset Management Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 92,565 shares.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 9.34 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining and related activities in Canada. The company has market cap of $400.61 million. The firm is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties; and extraction, processing, and sale of uranium. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 60% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan.