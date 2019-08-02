$-0.01 EPS Expected for Denison Mines Corp. (DML); Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL)’s Sentiment Is 1.77

Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 23 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 13 sold and reduced their holdings in Delek Logistics Partners LP. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 5.21 million shares, down from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Delek Logistics Partners LP in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 6 Increased: 16 New Position: 7.

Analysts expect Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Denison Mines Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. It closed at $0.64 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining and related activities in Canada. The company has market cap of $377.04 million. The firm is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties; and extraction, processing, and sale of uranium. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 60% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan.

Advisory Research Inc holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP for 1.26 million shares. Biglari Capital Corp. owns 121,000 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arrow Investment Advisors Llc has 0.22% invested in the company for 16,948 shares. The Kansas-based Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks has invested 0.08% in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd., a Korea-based fund reported 296,427 shares.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. The company has market cap of $803.74 million. It operates in two divisions, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. It has a 12.81 P/E ratio. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $32.93. About 65,117 shares traded or 142.36% up from the average. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500.

Analysts await Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) to report earnings on August, 5 before the open. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. DKL’s profit will be $15.38M for 13.07 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Delek Logistics Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

