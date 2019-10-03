$0.01 EPS Expected for Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (BREW); Lhc Group (LHCG) Shorts Lowered By 7.04%

Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had a decrease of 7.04% in short interest. LHCG’s SI was 1.31M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 7.04% from 1.41 million shares previously. With 246,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)’s short sellers to cover LHCG’s short positions. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $109.55. About 107,316 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 06/04/2018 – News On Almost Family Inc. (AFAM) Now Under LHCG; 04/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC LHCG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.4% of LHC Group; 22/05/2018 – LHC Group: HHS Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join Co. as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ LHC Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LHCG); 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ADJ SHR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group: Integration Expected to Continue to Be Implemented Over Next 12 to 18 Mos; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces Successful Completion And Effectiveness Of Merger With Almost Family; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces New $500 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Rev $291.1M

Analysts expect Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) to report $0.01 EPS on November, 6.BREW’s profit would be $194,652 giving it 212.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Craft Brew Alliance, Inc.’s analysts see -92.31% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.03% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $8.51. About 93,339 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. brews and sells craft beers and ciders under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, Omission, and Square Mile brand names in the United States. The company has market cap of $165.65 million. It operates in two divisions, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its beers directly to clients in draft, cans, and bottles at restaurants, bars, and liquor stores; and in cans and bottles at supermarkets, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and drug stores, as well as directly to clients at its brewpubs and breweries.

Among 2 analysts covering Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Craft Brew Alliance has $1600 highest and $1000 lowest target. $13’s average target is 52.76% above currents $8.51 stock price. Craft Brew Alliance had 4 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 26 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 6.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley accumulated 135,167 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 13,198 shares. Manatuck Hill Partners Limited Com has 0.47% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp reported 85,828 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Partners Incorporated invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Citigroup Inc reported 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Bank Of America De owns 25,796 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0% or 15,806 shares. Charles Schwab Invest reported 26,721 shares. The Illinois-based Grp One Trading L P has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Aqr Cap Limited Liability holds 0% or 12,873 shares in its portfolio. Coatue Management Limited Liability invested in 0% or 25,099 shares. 83 are owned by Glenmede Tru Co Na. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 12,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold LHC Group, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 27.63 million shares or 1.32% less from 27.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Bancorporation And Trust has 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 45 shares. Advisory Ser Limited Com reported 168 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Sageworth reported 208 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt accumulated 2,895 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ohio-based Victory Capital has invested 0.12% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Of Vermont accumulated 0% or 18 shares. Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0.02% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). First Light Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Ruggie Gp reported 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 88,050 shares. Rothschild Investment Il reported 20,950 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Timessquare Cap Mgmt holds 0.51% or 558,050 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Among 4 analysts covering LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. LHC Group has $14600 highest and $12000 lowest target. $136.75’s average target is 24.83% above currents $109.55 stock price. LHC Group had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 23 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, August 9 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, August 9.

LHC Group, Inc., a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.47 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. It has a 39.76 P/E ratio. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.