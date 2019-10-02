$0.01 EPS Expected for Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (BREW); Collectors Universe (CLCT) SI Increased By 37.76%

Collectors Universe Inc (NASDAQ:CLCT) had an increase of 37.76% in short interest. CLCT’s SI was 91,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 37.76% from 66,200 shares previously. With 77,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Collectors Universe Inc (NASDAQ:CLCT)’s short sellers to cover CLCT’s short positions. The SI to Collectors Universe Inc’s float is 1.15%. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.77. About 96,156 shares traded or 11.67% up from the average. Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) has risen 76.68% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CLCT News: 14/03/2018 – PCGS Donates to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation with “Submissions for a Cure” Breast Cancer Awareness Coin Grading Pr; 06/03/2018 KRUK SAYS IS READY TO CONSOLIDATE EUROPEAN DEBT COLLECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Collectors Universe 3Q EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – Sterling Capital Management Buys 2% of Collectors Universe; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Collectors and dealers descend on Hong Kong for annual Art Basel; 22/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC and New York Attorney General Settlements Ban Abusive Debt Collectors from the Debt Collection Business and from Buying or Selling Debt; 16/05/2018 – Grand Basel Miami Beach Will Be the Art Basel for Car Collectors; 01/05/2018 – Collectors Universe Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.175 per Common Share; 08/05/2018 – Collectors Universe 3Q Rev $17.5M; 12/03/2018 – S. S. Central America “Ship of Gold” Coins & Treasure Exhibit Brings Visibility to Collectors Universe

Analysts expect Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) to report $0.01 EPS on November, 6.BREW's profit would be $194,652 giving it 205.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Craft Brew Alliance, Inc.'s analysts see -92.31% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 114,465 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company has market cap of $263.34 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It has a 25.92 P/E ratio. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand.

Among 2 analysts covering Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Craft Brew Alliance has $1600 highest and $1000 lowest target. $13's average target is 58.54% above currents $8.2 stock price.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. brews and sells craft beers and ciders under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, Omission, and Square Mile brand names in the United States. The company has market cap of $159.62 million. It operates in two divisions, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its beers directly to clients in draft, cans, and bottles at restaurants, bars, and liquor stores; and in cans and bottles at supermarkets, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and drug stores, as well as directly to clients at its brewpubs and breweries.