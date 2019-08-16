$-0.01 EPS Expected for Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR); Blackrock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BFO) Has 1.5 Sentiment

Blackrock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BFO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.50, from 3 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 6 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 4 cut down and sold their stock positions in Blackrock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust. The active investment managers in our database now own: 791,583 shares, up from 736,588 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 4 Increased: 6 New Position: 0.

Analysts expect Corvus Gold Inc. (TSE:KOR) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 26.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Corvus Gold Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.82. About 52,613 shares traded. Corvus Gold Inc. (TSE:KOR) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Corvus Gold Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $203.77 million. The firm primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper projects. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal property includes the North Bullfrog project consisting of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in the Bullfrog Hills of northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 9,940 shares traded or 95.59% up from the average. BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BFO) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.18% of its portfolio in BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust for 14,158 shares. Harvey Capital Management Inc owns 25,200 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Naples Global Advisors Llc has 0.13% invested in the company for 35,675 shares. The New York-based Tortoise Investment Management Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 96,311 shares.

BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $80.06 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.