$-0.01 EPS Expected for BNK Petroleum Inc. (BKX); Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP)

Analysts expect BNK Petroleum Inc. (TSE:BKX) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 8.After having $-0.01 EPS previously, BNK Petroleum Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.225. About 43,800 shares traded. BNK Petroleum Inc. (TSE:BKX) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had 7 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $47.5000 target in Thursday, July 18 report. See Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $43.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $47.5000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $46.0000 Initiates Coverage On

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

BNK Petroleum Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of unconventional gas and oil resource plays in the United States, Canada, Poland, Spain, Germany, France, and the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $52.41 million. The firm produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 20.45 P/E ratio. It develops and exploits its Tishomingo Shale oil property.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company has market cap of $12.32 billion. The companyÂ’s Utilities segment operates a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal mined in the central Bowen Basin region of Queensland, Australia; approximately 11,200 kilometers of transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 2.8 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia. It has a 937.23 P/E ratio. The Company’s Transport segment provides transportation, storage, and handling services for freight, bulk commodities, and passengers through a network of 5,500 kilometers of track network in south of Western Australia; approximately 4,800 kilometers of rail in South America; approximately 3,600 kilometers of motorways in Brazil, Chile, Peru, and India; and 36 port terminals in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Europe.