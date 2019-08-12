$-0.01 EPS Expected for Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (BRFH); Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Methanex (MEOH)

Analysts expect Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Barfresh Food Group, Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.31% or $0.0198 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4397. About 46,897 shares traded. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Methanex Corp has $70 highest and $3500 lowest target. $51.20’s average target is 53.52% above currents $33.35 stock price. Methanex Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 6. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Thursday, April 25. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 11 by IBC. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. See Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $49.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: IBC Old Rating: Outperformer New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $53.0000 Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $53 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Sell Old Target: $43.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. creates, manufactures, and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company has market cap of $57.20 million. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. It currently has negative earnings.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company has market cap of $2.54 billion. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. It has a 7.15 P/E ratio.