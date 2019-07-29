$-0.01 EPS Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID); Shorts at RARE ELEMENT RESOURCES LTD. (REEMF) Raised By 0.62%

RARE ELEMENT RESOURCES LTD. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) had an increase of 0.62% in short interest. REEMF’s SI was 16,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.62% from 16,100 shares previously. With 134,200 avg volume, 0 days are for RARE ELEMENT RESOURCES LTD. (OTCMKTS:REEMF)’s short sellers to cover REEMF’s short positions. It closed at $0.351 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 91.67% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Avid Technology, Inc.’s analysts see -112.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.92. About 104,363 shares traded. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 54.96% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology Sees 2018 Rev $404M-$434M; 31/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – APPOINTS KEN GAYRON AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – Avid Technology Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 31/05/2018 – Avid Technology Names Ken Gayron Chief Fincl Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avid Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVID); 07/04/2018 – Avid | On Demand SaaS Platform Unveiled to Deliver Media Workflows in the Cloud; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Avid NEXIS l E5 NL Nearline Storage Solution; 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology 4Q Rev $107.3M; 30/05/2018 – Avid NEXIS l E5 NL Nearline Storage Solution Now Available; 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – ON MAY 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO A FOURTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 26, 2016 – SEC FILING

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, and distribution worldwide. The company has market cap of $420.76 million. The firm offers professional video creative tools, such as Media Composer product line that is used to edit video content; NewsCutter option and iNews systems for news production; Avid Symphony option, which is used during post-production; and Media Composer | Cloud solution that enables broadcast news professionals to acquire, access, edit, and finish stories. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers media management solutions comprising Avid MediaCentral | UX Web and mobile apps that provide real-time access to media assets for media professional; and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which offers network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets across a project or organization.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold Avid Technology, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 1.39% less from 23.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 533,036 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). 5,722 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Illinois-based Jump Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Parametric Associates Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 142,224 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Tower Ltd Co (Trc) accumulated 355 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt holds 0% or 10,168 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) or 42,053 shares. Cove Street Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 5.12% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 57,575 shares. 71,137 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Walleye Trading Limited owns 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 56,300 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited owns 27,930 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avid Technology had 8 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by BWS Financial to “Sell” on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) earned “Neutral” rating by Dougherty on Wednesday, January 30. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $6.5 target in Friday, March 15 report.

