$0.01 EPS Expected for Americas Silver (USA); 9 Analysts Bullish Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)

Among 10 analysts covering Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Teladoc Health had 19 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 28. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Wednesday, February 27. Cowen & Co maintained Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) rating on Thursday, February 28. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $82 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, February 22. See Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $86 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

17/04/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Overweight New Target: $75 Initiates Coverage On

19/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $82 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $82 Maintain

Analysts expect Americas Silver Corporation (TSE:USA) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. T_USA’s profit would be $784,809 giving it 86.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Americas Silver Corporation’s analysts see -112.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 306,747 shares traded or 191.50% up from the average. Americas Silver Corporation (TSE:USA) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teladoc Health to Announce Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TDOC ‘very close’ to UnitedHealth deal – Piper – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teladoc Health Names Mala Murthy as Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Companies Trying to Change U.S. Healthcare – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $68.55. About 853,778 shares traded. Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has risen 21.86% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TDOC News: 01/05/2018 – Teladoc 1Q Rev $89.6M; 01/05/2018 – Teladoc Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 37c-Loss 35c; 01/05/2018 – Teladoc Sees 2Q Rev $86M-$87M; 11/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Teladoc Sees FY18 Rev $350M-$360M; 03/04/2018 – Teladoc Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 05/03/2018 CEO Gorevic Gifts 250 Of Teladoc Inc; 16/05/2018 – Teladoc Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 10/04/2018 – Teladoc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Teladoc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Teladoc, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that provides on-demand healthcare services to its members in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.91 billion. The Company’s solution connects clients with its physicians and behavioral health professionals that treat a range of conditions and cases, including acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection, and sinusitis; dermatological conditions; anxiety; and smoking cessation. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.