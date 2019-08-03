$0.01 EPS Expected for Altura Energy Inc. (ATU); Pioneer Tax Free Income Fund (PBF) Has 0.81 Sentiment

Pioneer Tax Free Income Fund (PBF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 119 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 147 sold and decreased equity positions in Pioneer Tax Free Income Fund. The investment managers in our database now have: 102.73 million shares, down from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pioneer Tax Free Income Fund in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 109 Increased: 69 New Position: 50.

Analysts expect Altura Energy Inc. (CVE:ATU) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter's $0.02 EPS. V_ATU's profit would be $1.09 million giving it 9.13 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Altura Energy Inc.'s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.365. About 26,735 shares traded. Altura Energy Inc. (CVE:ATU) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Altura Energy Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in east central Alberta. The company has market cap of $39.76 million. It principally holds interests in the Eyehill area, Killam Area, Eyehill South area, Wildmere area, Leduc-Woodbend area, and Provost Minors area located in Alberta. It has a 13.04 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc. and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc. in October 2015.

The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 2.52 million shares traded or 16.49% up from the average. PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500.

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and Logistics. It has a 134.62 P/E ratio. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.