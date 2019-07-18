$-0.01 EPS Expected for Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU); Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Sentiment Is 1.33

Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 53 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 40 sold and reduced their equity positions in Ypf Sociedad Anonima. The investment professionals in our database reported: 99.31 million shares, up from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ypf Sociedad Anonima in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 23 Increased: 36 New Position: 17.

Analysts expect Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Alexco Resource Corp.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 7.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.59. About 2.47M shares traded or 505.92% up from the average. Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) has declined 23.40% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical AXU News: 10/04/2018 – Alexco Environmental Group and Colorado Legacy Land LLC Partner to Cleanup Legacy Uranium Mining and Processing Sites in Central Colorado; 14/03/2018 ALEXCO RESOURCE CORP AXR.TO – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 29/05/2018 – Alexco Reminds Shareholders of Voting Cut-Off for Upcoming Shareholders Meeting; 11/05/2018 – Alexco Resource 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Alexco Resource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 11/05/2018 – Alexco Resource 1Q Loss C$3.3M; 12/04/2018 – ALEXCO ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD MEMBER; 12/04/2018 – Alexco Resources Names Karen McMaster to Board

The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.73. About 1.24 million shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 09/05/2018 – YPF POSTPONES FUEL PRICE HIKES TO PROTECT CLIENT BASE, ECONOMY; 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT

Gramercy Funds Management Llc holds 5.08% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for 1.36 million shares. Knighthead Capital Management Llc owns 1.37 million shares or 3.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brandes Investment Partners Lp has 2.82% invested in the company for 8.65 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Ashmore Group Plc has invested 1.95% in the stock. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 58,700 shares.

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the gas and oil upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company has market cap of $6.97 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas . It has a 5.67 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. YPF’s profit will be $86.52 million for 20.15 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.54 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -140.74% EPS growth.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operation activities in Canada. The company has market cap of $185.42 million. The firm explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Bellekeno, Flame & Moth, Lucky, Queen, Onek, and Bermingham deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

