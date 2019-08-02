$-0.01 EPS Expected for Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU); Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Has 1.29 Sentiment

Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 36 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 28 sold and decreased their stock positions in Audiocodes LTD. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 8.18 million shares, down from 8.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Audiocodes LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 22 Increased: 18 New Position: 18.

Analysts expect Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Alexco Resource Corp.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.66. About 1.66M shares traded or 198.99% up from the average. Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) has risen 41.68% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AXU News: 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Alexco Resource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 12/04/2018 – ALEXCO ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD MEMBER; 11/05/2018 – Alexco Resource 1Q Loss C$3.3M; 11/05/2018 – Alexco Resource 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 10/04/2018 – Alexco Environmental Group and Colorado Legacy Land LLC Partner to Cleanup Legacy Uranium Mining and Processing Sites in Central Colorado; 14/03/2018 ALEXCO RESOURCE CORP AXR.TO – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 29/05/2018 – Alexco Reminds Shareholders of Voting Cut-Off for Upcoming Shareholders Meeting; 12/04/2018 – Alexco Resources Names Karen McMaster to Board

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 1.8% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. for 421,562 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc owns 105,021 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Globeflex Capital L P has 0.83% invested in the company for 282,255 shares. The California-based Menta Capital Llc has invested 0.45% in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 50,500 shares.

More notable recent AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What AudioCodes Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:AUDC) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With AudioCodes Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:AUDC) ROE Of 15%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Earnings Breakouts To Watch – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 229,295 shares traded or 29.44% up from the average. AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) has risen 90.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP , converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service well-known provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company has market cap of $554.84 million. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. It has a 34.12 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications.